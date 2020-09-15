Ulmer, Christopher Jr.
2005 - 2020
Christopher Marcus Ulmer Jr., age 14. Sunrise November 26, 2005 and Sunset September 8, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grace Apostolic Church, 1743 E. Lakeview Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Ulmer Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com