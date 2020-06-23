Henley, Chrystal
1954 - 2020
Chrystal Renee Henley, age 66. Sunrise May 3, 1954 and Sunset June 20, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HENLEY/MITCHELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1954 - 2020
Chrystal Renee Henley, age 66. Sunrise May 3, 1954 and Sunset June 20, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HENLEY/MITCHELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.