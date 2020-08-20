Or Copy this URL to Share

Harbst, Chuck C.

Chuck C. Harbst, born 11-17-41, Cleveland, OH; passed 8-14-20, Rockledge, FL. Predeceased by mother Kathleen Lee, father Clarence (Bud) Harbst and wife Cecile Harbst, sisters Wanda Shaw and Barbara Wieland. Survived by sisters, Debbie Lisy, Solon, OH, Mary Harbst, Cleveland, OH; and husband, Michael Keleher, Rockledge, FL. Chuck, co owner of Tradewinds II (TW), has crossed that rainbow bridge to be with his beloved puppies and rescue animals.



