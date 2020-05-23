Farley, Chuck

1942 - 2020

Charles LeRoy Farley, 77, passed away on May 20, 2020 after a very fast and rough battle with cancer. Chuck grew up in Canal Winchester, Ohio where he retired from his own business, Farley Masonry. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bessie Farley, brothers Rich and Ernie, andn sister Betty. He is survived by his wife, Ruby; daughters, Heather, Heidi, and Tammy; 9 grandchildren; stepchildren, Priscilla, Tim, Todd, and Trent; 9 step-grandchildren; brother, Kris; sister, Alphie; many very special nieces and nephews. Chuck was very active and loved the outdoors, gardening, working outside, and having get-togethers with family. "Poppy" loved walks and playing with his grandkids. He was the sweetest, funniest, most hardworking, and honest man. He always requested no memorial service, so we are respecting his wishes. There will be a private get-together with family at a later date.



