Warner Jr., Chuck
1928 - 2019
Chuck Warner Jr. passed away in the ICU of Ohio State University hospital on August 2, 2019: he was 91 yrs old. As an OSU graduate in music, he was a long-time football season ticket holder and cheered for the Buckeyes his whole life. Horses and horse racing were another long-time love, both as an owner and fan. He owned Thoroughbreds and Standardbreds, racing them at tracks in Ohio, New York and Indiana. Chuck and wife Marjorie were world travelers, visiting every continent on earth. However, when it came time for relaxation, Fort Lauderdale was his home away from home, providing respite from the cold winters in Ohio. Chuck was owner of Chuck Warner and Associates, LLC for nearly 50 years after first starting with the Don M. Casto organization. At one time central Ohio's largest leasing operation, he completed more than 1,000 leases and property sales over his career. While real estate was his profession, music was his true love. He directed church choirs for more than 50 years, with Marjorie as organist and daughter Belinda as pianist. He and Marjorie were founding members of Northwest United Methodist church, helping to grow the membership from 52 in 1964 to more than 1,000 members when they left. He was a member of the local musicians union for almost 75 years, and played for more than 20 years with the preeminent big band group in central Ohio, headed by Ziggy Coyle. As a member of another big band group headed by Jerry Kaye, he played for some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Red Skelton, Danny Kaye, and Bob Hope. In 2009 he was inducted into the Columbus Senior Musicians Hall of Fame. Always willing to play music with anyone who asked, he especially loved the impromptu sessions with his grandchildren. And as all the kids knew, you couldn't get away without him playing a rendition of New York, New York, and Alley Cat. He is predeceased by wife Marjorie, and will be sadly missed by his daughter Belinda Ohlinger (husband Mark) Double Oak, TX, and son Chuck III (wife Joan) Lehigh Valley, PA. Grandchildren include: Charles Warner IV Pittsburgh, PA, Alexandra Warner Lehigh Valley, PA, Nathan Ohlinger (wife Ali) Coppell, TX, Joseph Jacob (JJ) Ohlinger (wife Elizabeth) Hilliard, OH, David Ohlinger (wife Amy) Waldorf, MD, and Christin Atchey (husband Todd) Collierville, TN, along with 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 9 A.M. until time of service Friday. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any music program/organization of your choice in memory of Chuck. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019