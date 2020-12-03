1/
Cinda McComas
1958 - 2020
Cinda Sue McComas, age 62, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away on December 2, 2020. Cinda was born August 7, 1958 to Earl and Gracie (Rowe) McComas in Columbus, OH. Cinda loved the Lord, spending time with her family and adored her grandbabies. She loved horses, Oreos and Graeter's Ice Cream. Cinda is survived by her loving spouse, John; children, Kryssi (Robert), Nick; grandchildren, Maddi, Ella, Autumn, Gianna; parents, Earl (Gracie) McComas; siblings, Victor, Paul, Linda, Julie, Kirk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cinda's memory to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
