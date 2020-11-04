White, Cindi
1960 - 2020
Cindi White, age 60, of Columbus, passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1960 to the late James and Lois (Crump) White in Columbus, OH. Cindi is survived by her loving children, Malcolm Jackson, Jr. and Brittany Hill; grandchildren, Milania and Makyra Jackson, Messiah Campbell and John Saunders, Jr.; brother, James White, II; sisters, Andrea (Ottis) Gwynn-Stanton, Gloria (William) Oglesbee, Gwendolyn (William) Dunham and Sharon (Robert, Sr.) Pickney; nieces, Shenna Gwynn and Amber Oglesbee; nephews, Sean Howton, William Oglesbee, II, Robert Pickney, Jr. and Jason Pickney; cousins, Martez Jackson and Kimika Jackson; and a host of other family and friends. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com