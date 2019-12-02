|
Henry, Cindie
1946 - 2019
Cindie L. Henry, 73, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 28, 2019. Cindie was born to Conrad and Helen (DuVall) Klauenburch on October 8, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. Cindie married Richard C. Henry in Des Moines on June 28, 1969. She enjoyed her working years at Richardson Smith (Fitch) and Big Red Rooster while caring for her children. Cindie loved baking and laughing with her Card Club friends. Later in life, she devoted her free time to her seven grandchildren. Cindie and Richard recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Cindie is survived by her husband and four children, Allison (Chris) Cosnowski, John (Tammi) Henry, Jessica Henry (Greg Groves), Tyler (Katie) Henry; grandchildren, Isaac, Ashley, Kaila, Lexie, Kiara, Ava, and Gregory; and sister, Connie Sue Kiplinger; along with many other wonderful family, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Cindie loved deeply, cared genuinely, and gave unselfishly. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Grandville Rd., Columbus, Ohio. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating. Burial will be at Blendon Cemetery at a later date. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019