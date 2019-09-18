Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Cindy Fritz


1961 - 2019
Cindy Fritz Obituary
Fritz, Cindy
1961 - 2019
Cindy L. Fritz, age 58, of Carroll, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence. Born September 2, 1961 in Columbus to the late Kenneth D. and Barbara J. (O'Keefe) Hutton, she was a 1979 graduate of Eastmoor High School. She was employed at JD Platinum Electric. Cindy is survived by her husband of 26 years, David Fritz; son, Corey Watters, Columbus; daughter, Malory (Joseph Perkins) Fritz, Gahanna; brother, Gary Lee (Cindy) Hutton, Groveport; sister, Laurie Ann Grossman, Grove City; mother-in-law, Barbara Fritz, Reynoldsburg; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law Richard Fritz. Friends may visit 1-3 pm Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where a memorial service will follow at 3 pm with the Rev. Jeff Perry officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to Mid-Ohio Food Bank (www.midohiofoodbank.org) or Tyler's Light (www.tylerslight.com) in Cindy's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
