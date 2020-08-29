Halama, Cindy

Cindy (Halama) Reed, Age 59. Born in Columbus, Ohio. Passed away in Lakeland, Florida. A generous giving soul whose light went out on Earth to shine on in Heaven. A new star graced the sky Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was predeceased in death by her Father Ted Halama and Nephew Steven McCullum. Those grieving the loss of one so beautiful are; Son: T.J. Reed, Her Mother: Merian Halama both of Lakeland, Sisters: Cheryl (Ron) Callander of Columbus, Teri (Todd) Leegaard of Polk City, Debbie (Harvey) Blum of Arizona, Nephews: Vincent McCullum of Columbus and Jeremy Gosnell of Arizona, Aunt & Uncle (Schweikert) in Fort Myers, Great Nieces: Alex and Lilly McCullum and their Mother Dawn Brewington McCullum, Good Friend: Carol (Bryson) Simpson all of Lakeland, She also leaves behind her cherished dog Coco and cat Shadow. Memorial Service was held at Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale on Saturday, August 29. Final resting place will be at Glenrest Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Oh.



