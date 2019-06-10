|
|
Young, Cindy
1959 - 2019
Cindy L Young, 60, passed away June 7, 2019. Cindy was a kind and loving wife to Tom, mother to their two daughters Carly (Ben) Thompson and Audrey (Danny) Filimon, and sister to Na (Tim) Day. Cindy's passion was helping others, most recently as a Medical Assistant with Associated Pediatrics. Cindy was an avid animal lover with a special love for cats. She was a strong woman of faith who always tried to optimistically live life. Her celebration of life will take place at the Church of the Messiah, 51 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081, Friday, June 14 at 1:30 PM with gathering starting at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow the service at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019