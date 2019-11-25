Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Clair J. Parsons


1925 - 2019
Clair J. Parsons Obituary
Clair J. Parsons, 94, passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1925. He was preceded in death by his wife Laura T. Parsons, parents Clyde E. and Luella Parsons and brother Howard Parsons. Surviving family includes children, Roger (Sue), Beverly (Larry) Hill, Randall (Lisa); 11 grandchildren, Angel, Amee, Jennifer, Anthony, Danielle, Alexandria, Adriannah, Jeffrey, Michelle, Landon, Ryan; and 18 great-grandchildren. Our family gives a special thanks to family and friends who stepped in to help with his care. We have been blessed with his love, strength, courage, faith and Godly example that he lived, and showed us each and everyday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lost Hollow Chapel, 16700 Harble Griffith Road, # 143, Logan, OH 43138. Visitation will be held from 2-6pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 10am Monday, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Weatherby Cemetery, Coolville, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
