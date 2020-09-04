DeLeon, Claire
1962 - 2020
Claire DeLeon, age 57, of Plain City, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Born October 7, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Eugene M. and Imogene (Sparks) Collier. Claire attended Hilliard High School. She loved to play Bingo with her mother and was very dedicated to her family. She loved to sing and dance and especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Especially Hayden who she always said kept her on her toes and kept her young. She was a dedicated wife of 28 years to her husband, Keith before losing him in 2006. She enjoyed her cold Pepsi, never caught without one. Enjoyed gardening and planting her favorite flowers and veggies every year. She loved making trips to farmer's markets to find her half runner green beans. Always taking her fifth child with her; that would be Buddy, her dog, that she loved more than life itself. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Keith DeLeon, brother Delmer in 2015. Claire is survived by her children, Keith (Mandy Castel) DeLeon of Hilliard, Mike DeLeon of Columbus, William "Billy" DeLeon of Chillicothe, Josh (Amy) DeLeon of Galloway; 5th child, beloved dog, Buddy; grandchildren,Tiffany, Keith Jr, Billy, Decon, Hayden and Chelsea; sisters, Kathy, Kay, Teresa and Juanita; brothers, Mitchell, Mike, Elmer, Ricky, and Johnny Collier; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 6-8PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St, Plain City, OH 43064, where a funeral service will be held 10AM Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Burial immediately following Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
