Skinner, Claire
1947 - 2020
Claire Skinner, age 72, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. She lived in the Columbus area for most of her life but lived in Batavia, Ohio for the last 18 months. For over 30 years she worked in management training and assessment, career counseling and telecommunications for companies like Ohio Bell, Community Mutual and Electronics Engineering and was also self-employed. She was on faculty at Columbus State for a time and was a volunteer counselor in alcohol and substance abuse rehabilitation programs at Talbot Hall. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University. As a little girl she lived for a few years in Post WWII Germany during the reconstruction. She received certification and master certification in Neuro-Linguistics Programming. She was born on a ferry boat in New York harbor to her parents Egbert S. Musick Sr. and Teresa Musick. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Egbert S. Musick Jr. She is survived by her son, Michael (Beth) Skinner of Batavia, OH; her two granddaughters, Mrs. Brittany (Kevin) Croswell and Miss Jordan Skinner. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Carly and Bentley Croswell. She also leaves behind Francine Crider, a roommate, best friend and companion of over 30 years and other friends and family members. She was active in the singles program (Group Date) at the Unitarian Church, the Singles Circle (17) at First Community Church and Buckeye Singles Council. She enjoyed reading, music of various genres, movies, and watching political news on television. Funeral service will be held Saturday 11AM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020