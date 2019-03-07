|
|
Thompson, Claire
1938 - 2019
Claire L. Thompson, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born September 29, 1938 in Columbus OH. Claire was a beloved mother and grandmother but was also a pioneering, successful career woman serving as a nurse, educator, and business manager. In her retirement, she was an active member of the DAR and Eastern Star. Claire is survived by her sons, Jeff P. Thompson and wife, Kathy, Michael L. Thompson and husband, Peter Hillman; grandsons, Caleb Thompson and wife, Antoinette, Josh Thompson and fiancée, Alyssa Rudawsky. She will be laid to rest on Monday, March 11 at 11am at Williamsburg Cemetery, Gay St, Williamsburg, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to: Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019