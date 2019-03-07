Home

Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of All Saints
5800 State Park Rd
Fox Lake, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of All Saints
5800 State Park Rd
Fox Lake, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamsburg Cemetery
824 Gay St.
Williamsburg, OH
View Map
Claire L. Thompson, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born September 29, 1938 in Columbus OH. Claire was a beloved mother and grandmother but was also a pioneering, successful career woman serving as a nurse, educator, and business manager. In her retirement, she was an active member of the DAR and Eastern Star. Claire is survived by her sons, Jeff P. Thompson and wife, Kathy, Michael L. Thompson and husband, Peter Hillman; grandsons, Caleb Thompson and wife, Antoinette, Josh Thompson and fiancée, Alyssa Rudawsky. She will be laid to rest on Monday, March 11 at 11am at Williamsburg Cemetery, Gay St, Williamsburg, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to: Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
