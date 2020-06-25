Edgington, Clance
Clance Edgington, 67, of Columbus, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at Union Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. For full obituary please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.