Noll, Clara Ann
1937 - 2020
Clara Ann (Mick) Noll, age 82, of Columbus, OH, passed away May 1, 2020. Clara was born in Hamilton, OH on August 21, 1937 to Edward C. Mick and Adelinda (Wegman) Mick. She grew up in Hamilton and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1955. Clara married James J. Noll of Zanesville, OH in Leighton Barracks Chapel in Würzburg, Germany on November 10, 1956. They returned to Ohio and have been residents of Columbus since 1957. She was a charter member of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Parish where she had served as president of the Women's Club and performed liturgical ministry roles. She was active as a member's spouse in BPO Elks Lodge 2700, and was a volunteer at St. Ann's Hospital. Clara had an office management career for many years at Nationwide Insurance Co. during which time she earned 2 designations: Certified Professional Insurance Woman and Certified Professional Secretary. She held several offices in both those organizations locally and in State Chapters. She retired from Nationwide in 1998. She then served as the Secretary for St. Anthony School, retiring in 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eileen (Mick) Koehs, her twin brother William Mick and two infant brothers Edwin and Paul. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James J. Noll; sons, William E. of Somerville, MA, and Daniel J. (Michelle) of Sylvania Twp., OH; daughters, Eileen Holgate of Pt. Saint Lucie, FL, and Sharon (Tim) Williams of Columbus; grandchildren, Zachery Jenkins, Brandon Noll, Alexandra (Sean) Campbell, Lindsey (Charlie) Noll, Elizabeth Williams, Jennifer Williams, Nicholas Holgate, Olivia Williams, and Joshua Holgate; 5 great grandsons; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Noll of Zanesville, OH; special niece, Marcella Koehs (Thomas) Romps of Viera/Rockledge, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Clara was a social, gregarious, fun-loving person. Anyone who met her even briefly would remember her. She enjoyed swimming, golf, bowling, bridge and card games. She was a giving person, always willing to help others, and a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
1937 - 2020
Clara Ann (Mick) Noll, age 82, of Columbus, OH, passed away May 1, 2020. Clara was born in Hamilton, OH on August 21, 1937 to Edward C. Mick and Adelinda (Wegman) Mick. She grew up in Hamilton and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1955. Clara married James J. Noll of Zanesville, OH in Leighton Barracks Chapel in Würzburg, Germany on November 10, 1956. They returned to Ohio and have been residents of Columbus since 1957. She was a charter member of St. Anthony Roman Catholic Parish where she had served as president of the Women's Club and performed liturgical ministry roles. She was active as a member's spouse in BPO Elks Lodge 2700, and was a volunteer at St. Ann's Hospital. Clara had an office management career for many years at Nationwide Insurance Co. during which time she earned 2 designations: Certified Professional Insurance Woman and Certified Professional Secretary. She held several offices in both those organizations locally and in State Chapters. She retired from Nationwide in 1998. She then served as the Secretary for St. Anthony School, retiring in 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eileen (Mick) Koehs, her twin brother William Mick and two infant brothers Edwin and Paul. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James J. Noll; sons, William E. of Somerville, MA, and Daniel J. (Michelle) of Sylvania Twp., OH; daughters, Eileen Holgate of Pt. Saint Lucie, FL, and Sharon (Tim) Williams of Columbus; grandchildren, Zachery Jenkins, Brandon Noll, Alexandra (Sean) Campbell, Lindsey (Charlie) Noll, Elizabeth Williams, Jennifer Williams, Nicholas Holgate, Olivia Williams, and Joshua Holgate; 5 great grandsons; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Noll of Zanesville, OH; special niece, Marcella Koehs (Thomas) Romps of Viera/Rockledge, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Clara was a social, gregarious, fun-loving person. Anyone who met her even briefly would remember her. She enjoyed swimming, golf, bowling, bridge and card games. She was a giving person, always willing to help others, and a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.