Dunning, Clara
Clara June Dunning, age 92, of Marysville, formerly of Worthington, died peacefully, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living in Marysville. A homemaker and loving wife, mom and "Ging," she and her late husband, William, traveled the world, created a family and built an awesome farm in Ashley, Ohio, which has become "Recreation Unlimited." She was known as a kind and caring lady who always had a smile and made anybody around her feel special. All who knew her loved her. She was born May 23, 1928 in Bartlett, Ohio to the late Howard and Gertrude Goddard Hobson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, William Dunning; her brother, Howard Hobson Jr; and her sisters, Dorthy Chick, Margaret Montaque and Margie Brinker. She is survived by her loving family- son, Scott Dunning; daughter, Valerie (John) Fenchak; and grandson, Aaron Edwards. At her request, there will be no funeral services. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Contributions may be made in her honor to The Ohio Wildlife Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
