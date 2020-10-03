1/
Clara Dunning
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunning, Clara
Clara June Dunning, age 92, of Marysville, formerly of Worthington, died peacefully, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living in Marysville. A homemaker and loving wife, mom and "Ging," she and her late husband, William, traveled the world, created a family and built an awesome farm in Ashley, Ohio, which has become "Recreation Unlimited." She was known as a kind and caring lady who always had a smile and made anybody around her feel special. All who knew her loved her. She was born May 23, 1928 in Bartlett, Ohio to the late Howard and Gertrude Goddard Hobson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, William Dunning; her brother, Howard Hobson Jr; and her sisters, Dorthy Chick, Margaret Montaque and Margie Brinker. She is survived by her loving family- son, Scott Dunning; daughter, Valerie (John) Fenchak; and grandson, Aaron Edwards. At her request, there will be no funeral services. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Contributions may be made in her honor to The Ohio Wildlife Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved