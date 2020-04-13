|
Ford, Clara Evelyn
Clara Evelyn Ford, age 89, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1930 in Crawford County, IL to her parents Murray and Lottie (Nidey) Guyer. She was a graduate of Robinson High School where she met her husband, James R. Ford. They married on September 1, 1956 and lived and worked in Robinson and Champaign-Urbana, IL; Findlay, OH; Geneva, Switzerland; various locations in Florida; and most recently in Columbus, OH. They traveled extensively around the U.S. and across Europe, South and Central America. Closer to home, Evelyn enjoyed rooting for Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball teams, and she was exceptionally talented in both cooking and crafts. She was a loving and giving mother who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, James; children Dr. James B. Ford of Columbus and Nancy Ford and Mark Darnall of Oak Park, IL; her grandchildren Alexander of Oak Park and Clare of Urbana, IL; her sister-in-law June Rose of Evansville, IN and brother-in-law Paul Ford of Terre Haute, IN; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions in Evelyn's memory be made to The Ohio State University College of Dentistry Building Fund #312354. Checks made out to "The Ohio State University Foundation" can be sent to The Ohio State University Foundation, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271-0811. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences and memories for the family of Evelyn Ford.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020