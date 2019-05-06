|
Howard, Clara
1930 - 2019
Clara Maire Howard, age 88, Friday, May 3, 2019, The Oaks at Bethesda. Preceded in death by husband Frank Howard. Survived by children, Charles (Monica) Howard, Ralph (Pamela) Howard, Connie (Wayne) Solberg; grandchildren, Frank Howard, Chris (Lela) Solberg, Eric Solberg, Jeremy Solberg, Brian Howard, Shanna Howard; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Patsy Fosnot; brother, Jim Mathias. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Thursday 11 AM. Steve Mathias officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Burn Unit in Cincinnati. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019