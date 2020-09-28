1/1
Clara Luz Bimnia Black
Black, Clara Luz Bimnia
1941 - 2020
Clara Luz Bimnia Vazquez de Black, 79, died in her home on September 24th. She was born in Rio Blanco, Veracruz, Mexico in 1941 to Julio Angel Vazquez Rodriguez and Maria Susanna Castillo Rousse. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Gloria Adelaida Vazquez de Novas and Julita Marina Estrella Vazeques de Dison. She is survived by her husband for 56 years, Kirby Glen Black, her sister Dulce Nombre Maria Eugenia Vazquez, her four children, Elizabeth Ann (Scott) Boylan, Gregory Glen (Julie) Black, Edgar Anthony (Cheryl) Black and Victor Eric (Elizabeth) Black. Her grandchildren, Kathlyn Ann Boylan, Daniel Boylan, Graham Black, Nicholas Black, Jonathan Black, Benjamin Black, Ethan (Olivia) Black, and Willem Black. Clara Luz earned her teaching certificate in Mexico and worked at the Instituto de la Veracruz. In 1963, she met the love of her life, Kirby Black, in Oakland, CA and they were married in 1964. While learning English and raising four children, she learned to drive, gained her American citizenship and was active in the PTA, the Band Parents Association, CCD, teaching Spanish to Senior Citizens and teaching ESL to high schoolers. She gave so much to her adopted country, the United States, without ever losing her pride of being Mexican. Condolences may be expressed to the family at snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
