Wells, Clara "Ruth"
Clara "Ruth" (Stanley) Wells, age 82, born in West Jefferson, OH, was called home to Jesus on May 10, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the West Jefferson Apostolic Gospel Church, 158 E. Pearl St., West Jefferson, OH 43162. Funeral Services will be held at the church on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 12 PM. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home assisted the Wells family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2019