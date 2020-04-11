Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Compton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Glenn" Compton


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Glenn" Compton Obituary
Compton, Clarence "Glenn"
1948 - 2020
Clarence "Glenn" Compton age 71 born on October 17th, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 6th, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. Glenn retired from The Pickaway Correctional Institute. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa "Terri" Compton, his mother Violet "Vi" Compton, his father Clarence Compton Sr., and two brother-in-law's Michael "Mike" Scott and Gary Sheridan. He is survived by his daughters Amy (fiancé Scott Seitz) Adkins and Amber (fiancé Todd Swan) Compton, grandson Devin Compton, sisters Cne' Sheridan and Anita Scott, grandchildren Kristen (fiancé Kyle Scarberry) Adkins, Stephanie (Daniel) Jones, Josiah Garrett and Sadie Compton, several niece's, nephew's, and cousins, and three great-grandchildren. Private family visitation and funeral will be held with Pastor Mike Lape officiating, at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -