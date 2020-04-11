|
|
Compton, Clarence "Glenn"
1948 - 2020
Clarence "Glenn" Compton age 71 born on October 17th, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 6th, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. Glenn retired from The Pickaway Correctional Institute. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa "Terri" Compton, his mother Violet "Vi" Compton, his father Clarence Compton Sr., and two brother-in-law's Michael "Mike" Scott and Gary Sheridan. He is survived by his daughters Amy (fiancé Scott Seitz) Adkins and Amber (fiancé Todd Swan) Compton, grandson Devin Compton, sisters Cne' Sheridan and Anita Scott, grandchildren Kristen (fiancé Kyle Scarberry) Adkins, Stephanie (Daniel) Jones, Josiah Garrett and Sadie Compton, several niece's, nephew's, and cousins, and three great-grandchildren. Private family visitation and funeral will be held with Pastor Mike Lape officiating, at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020