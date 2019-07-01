Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Clarence "Dave" Corbett


1942 - 2019
Corbett, Clarence "Dave"
1942 - 2019
Clarence "Dave" Corbett, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. Dave retired from the Columbus Division of Police. He was a member of American Legion Post 532 and VFW Post 4044. He was an avid fisherman and loved Lake Erie. Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda S. Corbett; children, Joe (Lisa) Corbett and Deb (Scott) Paxton; grandchildren, Abby, Emily and Jessi Paxton; and several nieces. The family will receive guests on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5-7p.m.at Newcomer -SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City, 614-539-6166. The memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard. To leave condolences for Dave's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019
