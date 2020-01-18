|
|
Minton, Clarence "Ed" Edwin
1932 - 2020
Clarence "ED" Edwin Minton 87 of McArthur, Ohio, Passed away January 14, 2020 at his residence in Florida. Born August 22,1932 he retired from Fisher Guide after 36 years as a maintenance supervisor. Son of the late Earl William Minton Sr. and Lvol Martin Minton. Survived by his wife Marreen Huff Schilling Minton. He Graduated from McArthur High School and enlisted in the US Army. Ed was a fifty+ member of the Blue Lodge #623 Westgate Columbus, Ohio, member of The Aladdin Shrine Grove City, Ohio,32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Hilltop Shrine Club Columbus, Ohio, Moose Lodge #11 Columbus Ohio, American Legion 25 Lake Placid, Florida, Elks Lodge #2662 Lake Placid, Florida. Ed loved his farm as a bit of paradise on earth, RV traveling, golf and fishing at the cabin on the French River in Canada. Ed had a love for life like no other. In addition to his wife of 27 years he is survived by a daughter Virginia Church of Grove City, Ohio, Son Eddie Minton (Kim) of Walker Minnesota, and son David Minton (Jane) of Mt. Sterling, Ohio. 8 step-children, Grandchildren Brock Church and Heather Seipel of Grove City , Ohio. Many step-grand children, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Delmer Minton, Delvin "Dutch" Minton, Earl Minton Jr., and sister, Lois Jean Tripp. On January 22, 2020 a memorial service will be held, 11:00 AM, at Scott Seawinds Funeral Home 504 W Interlake Blvd Lake Placid, Florida with Reverend Cecil Kent, Officiating. Masonic Service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family ask contributions be sent to the Wexner Medical Center Lung Institute in the name Ed Minton. Memorial Service will be held in Columbus, Ohio on May 16,2020 at 11AM. St Joseph Cemetery. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020