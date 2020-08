Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Clarence's life story with friends and family

Share Clarence's life story with friends and family

Gertman, Clarence

1934 - 2020

Clarence C. "Chaney" Gertman, age 86, was called home on August 5, 2020. Life Celebration 11:30AM and visitation 10AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols, OH. MLSmoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store