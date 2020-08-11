1/1
Clarence "Del" Huskey
1931 - 2020
Huskey, Clarence "Del"
1931 - 2020
Clarence "Del" Huskey, age 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather passed away on August 6, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH November 29, 1931. Survived by loving wife, Patricia Huskey; children, Larry (Cindy) Huskey, Harry (Karen) Huskey, Scott (Tresa) Huskey, Clark (Julie) Huskey, Debbie (Ward) Sheppard; nieces, Mindy, Suzie, Leslie, Kathy, Chris, Marianne; nephews, David, John, Ron, Earl; grandchildren, Jason Miller, Jeremy (Kelly) Huskey, Tiffany (Chadd) Conkle, Nick, Zach, Erin, Kyle Huskey, Jacob, Alex Sheppard; 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by special friends, Gina (Jerry) Lusk of Montana, Vera Rector of Delaware, Connie (Bill) Peyton of Lexington, and Jan (George) McCabe of South Carolina. Clarence enjoyed the hundreds of baseball players and parents that he had the opportunity and pleasure to meet, coach, and travel with. Clarence was a 1950 graduate of South High School and a member of Ralph R. Rickly Masonic Lodge #670 for over 60 years. He retired after 50 years in the glassware business as VP/Sales Manager with Federal Glass, Wheaton Glass, Indiana Glass and Bohemia Crystal USA. Clarence was an avid sports fan of Ohio State, New York Yankees, all amateur baseball and softball teams. He played school baseball, legion baseball, and on numerous fast pitch and slow pitch teams. For over 50 years he was very active with Columbus Cobras travel baseball program having assisted sons, Harry and Clark for 20 years. He enjoyed watching sons and daughter grow up into mature and active adults in all types of activities-business, parents, coaches, entertainers, dog trainer. Clarence requests that friends of "Federal Glass Four", Paul Kaslar and Pete Crosetti make a toast to Clarence and Jim Butcher. Preceded in death by: mother Dorothy Huskey Bussart (former owner of Mohawk Grill, entertainer both as a singer and piano player, charitable work, fantastic mother, beautiful lady), father Clarence Huskey, Bill Rector, (best buddy, best man at his wedding, always there for him when needed). Also, preceded in death by his brother Robert Huskey, sister-in-law Barbara Huskey, son Clarence Steven Huskey, nephews Chris and Bobby Huskey. Visitation will be held from 4:30-7pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Newcomer, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30am-12pm, where a funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer, NW Chapel
AUG
15
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer, NW Chapel
AUG
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer, NW Chapel
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

