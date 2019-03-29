Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence Martin Obituary
Martin, Clarence
1930 - 2019
Clarence W. Martin, 88, of Columbus, passed away March 24, 2019. Clarence was born May 29, 1930 to the late Alton and Lillian (Young) Martin. He proudly served in the United States Army. Clarence enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge for many years. He was married to the late Glenna for over 50 years. Clarence will be deeply missed by his daughter, Debra (Ken) Abraham; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Clarence was preceded in death by his daughter Vicky Demandante. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 10am-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now