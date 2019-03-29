|
|
Martin, Clarence
1930 - 2019
Clarence W. Martin, 88, of Columbus, passed away March 24, 2019. Clarence was born May 29, 1930 to the late Alton and Lillian (Young) Martin. He proudly served in the United States Army. Clarence enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge for many years. He was married to the late Glenna for over 50 years. Clarence will be deeply missed by his daughter, Debra (Ken) Abraham; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Clarence was preceded in death by his daughter Vicky Demandante. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 10am-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019