Zielke, Clarence
Clarence "Butch" Zielke, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Butch was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 12, 1943. Butch attended St Leo's grade school and graduated high school from Aquinas College High School in 1962. He was a member of IBEW Local 683 for over 50 years. During that time, he worked for several electrical firms in the Columbus area. He ended his working career at Korda/Nemeth Engineering where he spent the last 11 years as an electrical designer. By far his most cherished roles in life were those of husband, father, grandfather and brother. Butch was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Sr and Betty Zielke. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Young Zielke; son, Greg (Mona), Woodbury, MN; daughters, Gretchen (Pat) Cornelius, New Albany, OH, Erica (Scott) Knierim, Plainfield, IN, Ingrid (Joey) Smith, Charlottesville, VA, and Heidi (Brandon) Sullivan, Gahanna, OH; and the joys of his life, 16 grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Emily (Agustin) Villanueva, Ryan Febus, Lydia Cornelius, Regan Cornelius, Paige Cornelius, Max Knierim, Zachary Zielke, Deacon Smith, Lily Knierim, Keegan Sullivan, Tyson Smith, Killian Sullivan, Lochlann Sullivan, Mia Knierim and Harlow Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Robert) Scholl; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Michael (Shelly) Young; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Butch was a member of the Saint Vincent DePaul society, a USA Swimming/OHSAA and Special Olympics swim official and a member of The Shamrock Club and The Crab Club. Friends may call from 3-6 pm Sunday, December 1 at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Rosary 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday, December 2 at Saint Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. Burial immediately following at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio, 43137. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Foundation-Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019