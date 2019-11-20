The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
1860 Northam Rd
Columbus, OH
Claribel Garabis Obituary
Garabis, Claribel
1953 - 2019
Clary Garabis, RN, MSN, CDE, age 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs after 35 years of service. Clary is survived by her husband, José; and sons, José Rafael and Ricardo (Kim). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Rd., Columbus. Father Daniel Ochs, Celebrant. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 995 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43205. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
