Claribel Rothenbuhler
1924 - 2020
Rothenbuhler, Claribel
Claribel 'Claire' Roberta Rothenbuhler, nee Hall, passed away May 3, 2020, in Saint Louis, MO, where she lived near her son and daughter-in-law Eric Rothenbuhler and Jane Martin. Claire was born August 6, 1924 in Ashtabula County, Ohio, to Howard and Anna Belle Hall, nee McCormick. She graduated from New Lyme High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Ohio State University in 1946, graduating cum laude. Claire met Walter C. Rothenbuhler, of Monroe County, Ohio, at Ohio State during her freshman year. They began their courtship and were married while he was on leave from the Army on June 22, 1944. Following WWII they moved together to Ames, Iowa, where he completed his education and began his career in the biology of honey bees at Iowa State University. Claire tutored chemistry and they began a family. They celebrated 58 anniversaries before Walter passed in 2002. Four children were born in Ames, Iowa, where the family lived until 1962 when Walter was recruited by Ohio State University and the family moved to Worthington, Ohio. In 1968 Claire returned to teaching in the Department of Chemistry at Ohio State, first as a laboratory and teaching assistant, eventually rising to a position overseeing all freshman chemistry labs. She co-authored a book of problems and study questions published to accompany a widely-used chemistry textbook. She retired in 1986. Claire was active in the First Christian Church in Ames, Iowa, until 1962, and then Northwest Christian Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio until her health required she move to Indianapolis in 2015 and Saint Louis in 2018. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Leonard and Roberta Rothenbuhler of Indianapolis, Lorraine and Don Holycross of Logan, Ohio, Eric and Jane Martin Rothenbuhler of Saint Louis, and Hilda and Allan Talib of Columbus; six grandchildren; three spouses of grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a nephew and his spouse; and many in the extended Rothenbuhler family who love her as their own. Her husband, parents, and a sister preceded her. Services will be at a later date to be arranged, at Watters Funeral Home, 37501 S.R. 78 West, Woodsfield, OH 43793. Burial will be in the Cameron, Ohio Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walter Rothenbuhler Travel Scholarship Fund—606212 to support students at The Ohio State University (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=606212).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
