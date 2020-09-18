Hausler, Clark
Clark August Hausler, age 81, of Worthington, Ohio, died August 23, 2020. Clark was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 30, 1939 to the late Augustus and Harriet (Hegelaw) Hausler. Clark was a veteran of the US Army where he worked as a Radar Operator. He worked as a printing Press Operator for Merchants Industries in Bellefontaine, Ohio. His proudest moment of his working career was starting his own printing shop in West Liberty, Ohio called Liberty Printing Service. Clark was a member and part founder of the Buckeye Bop Club where he enjoyed ballroom dancing; he enjoyed "playing tunes" as he would say as a DJ for various events. He would occasionally take his motorcycle to Southern Ohio and ride along the Ohio River where he explored many of the small towns. He also loved spending time along the Olentangy River playing with Cha Cha his beloved dog. He had a very colorful personality and usually had a joke to tell. Clark is survived by his loving partner, Suzanne Bassani; sons, Greg (Tiffiny) Hausler, Jeff (Tracy) Hausler; grandchildren, Tyler Hausler, Carlee Hausler, Dennis Hausler, Alexis Hausler, and Megan (Zach) Cauley; great-grandchildren, Emery Cauley and Caiden Cauley. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington from 11am-1pm. A Graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery at 2:30pm with military honours. Contributions to Clark's memory may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
