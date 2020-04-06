The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Clark Parrett Sr.

Clark Parrett Sr. Obituary
Parrett, Clark, Sr.
1920 - 2020
Clark Alvin Parrett, Sr., age 99, passed away on Sunday 5, 2020 at Hoover Haus in Grove City, Ohio. He was the son of Willard and Irene Parrett of Mt. Sterling, Ohio. He proudly served his country in World War II, enlisting in the United States Coast Guard in 1941. During this time, he married the love of his life Lucille, spending the next 72 years by her side and raising three boys in Grove City. He loved his family and is known for being a handyman, always building or fixing something around his house. In his retirement, he especially loved and was passionate about researching the Parrett genealogy. He is preceded in death by his wife Lucille Dountz Parrett, his sister Eleaner C. Parrett, and his grandson Gary Lee Parrett Jr. Clark is survived by his three sons, Clark "Sparky" Parrett Jr., Gary (Mary) Parrett, and Mike (Connie) Parrett; his grandchildren, Tony Parrett, Tim (Julie) Parrett, Christopher (Christina) Parrett, Amy Parrett, and Angie (William) Wemlinger. He had the pleasure of watching his 7 great-grandchildren grow-up: Trevor Parrett, Lauren, Grace, and Ava Parrett, Isabella Parrett, Ella Raine and Alexandra Wemlinger; and Branden and Blake Parrett. His family wants to thank Quniten Smith, his special friend Edie, and all the people at Hoover Haus who watched over and cared for him. The family also wants to thank Bella Care Hospice, his nurse Jess, caregiver Suzi, and especially Jan Free, all of whom affectionately called him Grandpa. Their compassionate and tender care was clear in all they did, even throwing him a party for his 99th birthday. The family will have a private family graveside service later at his request. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, in memory of Clark, may be made to: Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Pkwy., Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082. They are true angels on earth. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
