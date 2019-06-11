|
|
Noble, Clarol
1929 - 2019
Clarol M. "Sonny" Noble, 90, was born in Westerville, lived in Westerville and passed in Westerville. He was a proud WW II Marine Vet. Preceded in death by son Dannie Noble, father and mother Charles "Chuck" Noble and Letha (Barnhard) Noble, three brothers and two sisters. He leaves behind wife, Anna; son, David (Becky) Noble; daughters, Laura Noble and Carolyn Noble; grandson, Josh Farquhar; special friend, Jay; nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial to be announced at a later date. Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019