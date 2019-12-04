|
|
Lambert, Claude
Claude Lambert, 84, of New Albany, passed on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born on Oct. 1, 1935 in Floyd County, Kentucky to Ed and Mary Elizabeth (Elliott) Lambert, who preceded him in death. Survivors include 4 children, Stephen (Karen) Lambert, Todd (Rita) Lambert, Robert (Kathy) Lambert, Douglas (Shawn) Lambert; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He retired Emeritus after 37 years in the Speech and Hearing Dept. of the Ohio State University. He loved gardening and yard work in his retirement years. Claude was a veteran of the US Navy. A visitation will be held from 9-10am Saturday, Dec. 14 with a funeral service at 10am at the Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019