Smith, Claude Wesley

1942 - 2020

Claude Wesley "Wes" Smith, age 77, of Columbus, passed away on May 22, 2020. Wes was born on November 26, 1942 in West Virginia to the late Claude W. and Irene Pursley Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Elizabeth and Noreen, son Paul Joseph and sister JoAnn Sayer. He is survived by his daughter, Ann D. Smith of Columbus; sister, June DeVries of Florida; as well as special friend, Linda Lankenau of Columbus. Wes served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He started his own business repairing digital printers, where he worked until his retirement. His hobby was making boats and taking flying instruction when he was younger. He enjoyed dining out, visiting state parks and new places. Graveside service will be held at future date at Riverside Cemetery in Columbus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store