Crawford, Claudia
1944 - 2020
Claudia Crawford, age 76. Sunrise January 25, 1944 and Sunset February 19, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CRAWFORD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020