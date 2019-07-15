Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Claudine E. Shelfo


1930 - 2019
Claudine E. Shelfo Obituary
Shelfo, Claudine E.
1930 - 2019
Claudine E. Shelfo, age 89, of Galena, OH, passed away July 14, 2019. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing. Survived by her daughter, Carol DeFilippo of Grove City; son, Rod (Janie) Patterson of Galena; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Pat Shelfo; parents, William and Annie Bell Lancaster; brothers, Jack and James, sister Lorraine. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. followed by a service at 1:30 p.m., Pastor Frank Carl, officiaitng. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019
