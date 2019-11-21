|
|
Valentine, Claudine
Claudine Valentine, age 77, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Hilliard, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Aubrey Wayne Valentine, Sr., her son Aubrey Wayne Valentine, Jr., her parents and her brother Harold Evans. Claudine retired after 17 years from the Heinzerling Memorial Foundation. She was Past Worthy Matron of Level Chapter #109, OES. Claudine is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Ray) Wolfe of West Mansfield, OH, Pamela (fiancé, David Strange) Valentine of Louisville, KY and Terri Valentine of New Albany, IN; her sisters, Sharon Wolford of Columbus, Alice Urban of Columbus and Joy Jones of Clearwater, FL; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2-4p.m. SUNDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Funeral Service will be held 11a.m. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2019. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hilliard, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Valentine Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019