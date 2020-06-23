Morris, Clayton
1930 - 2020
Clayton Morris, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Clayton was born on June 12, 1930 to Daily and Eva (McGlaughlin) Morris. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Clayton was a Dock Worker for 37 years. He was a member of the Moose Club and American Legion. Clayton later moved to Cincinnati to follow and work for the Cincinnati Reds, which he loved and followed since he was 15. He was an avid bowler and loved spending time with his family. He was married to Jewell Morris (Buzzard) for 67 years. Clayton will be deeply missed by his wife, Jewell Morris; children, Derwin (Cindy) Morris, Debra (Dave) Keister, Sherwin (Terri Lloyd) Morris, Julie (Doug) Thornton; grandchildren, Brian, Jordan, Janette, Logan, Michelle, Amanda, Garrett, Sidney, Matthew; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Hunner, Alayna, Carter; along with several nieces and nephews. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clyde, several brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Jay, Marie, Leila. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10am-12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus. Burial will be at Mifflin Cemetery, where military rites will be held. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.