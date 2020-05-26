Parrish, Clemmons

1928 - 2020

Clemmons M. Parrish, long-time resident of the Columbus, Ohio area, departed this life on May 20, 2020 at age 91, after a brief illness. He is survived by children (with Marjorie Foulk), Chrissann Berry, Grace Parrish, Greer Pasco, and Gavin Parrish; grandchildren, Jessie Caffery, Charles Berry, Ian Berry, Charlotte (Berry) Hughes, and Emma Parrish; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Donald G. and Ethel (Maddock) Parrish, brother Donald G. Parrish, sister Joan Soell, and son Bennett Parrish. Born and raised in New Jersey, Clem attended Baldwin Wallace College from the age of 16 and ultimately attained a BA in English after serving honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. His interest in family led him to become a genealogist of considerable experience, tracing his own lineage back to the 1600s, and his extensive study of the meaning and derivation of surnames earned him the title "The Names Guy". He was an active member of Elderhostel as well, enjoying mountain hiking, scenic railways, and world travel – including a most memorable visit to the Galapagos Islands. The family will hold a private celebration of his life and share our many fond memories. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.



