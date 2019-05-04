Backus, Cleo

Cleo R. Backus, age 105, of Dublin, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Kobacker House following a long well-lived life. She was born in Columbus, OH on October 31, 1913 to the late Roy and Ethel Roberts. On June 7, 1947, she married the love of her life, David N. Backus at the Northminster Presbyterian Church. The two shared 47 years together.

She was a U.S. Navy Veteran who proudly served our country during WWII. Her expansive work history includes; Grandview Heights Public Library, Otterbein College, Columbus School for Girls, University School and Pomerene Hall. Cleo was a long- time resident of Grandview; member of Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Phi Upsilon Omicron and the Riverside Sewing Guild. She had many hobbies and interests; which include sewing, gardening, collecting butterflies and playing bridge, just to name a few. She enjoyed time in the kitchen, which was reflected by her cooking and baking. She had a love of music, especially opera. She had a thirst for knowledge that was often quenched by reading. She fell in love with poetry as a little girl and could recite almost any poem she had read over the past 100 years. Cleo was a proud Irish woman, who relished in learning the culture and folklore of her heritage. Preceded in death by loving husband, David N. Backus; parents, Roy and Ethel Roberts; sisters, Dorothy, Julia R. Gump, A. Eleanor Roberts, Jane R. Gum and Marilyn Roberts; and son-in-law, James D. Jacob.

She is survived by her children, Timothy (Linda) Backus, Lois Jacob, and Kristen Backus; granddaughters, Sarah (Nick) Sheets, and Erin (Addam) Marcotte; great-granddaughters, Emma and Kira Marcotte; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.The family would like to express their gratitude to Ohio Health Hospice and Dublin Assisted Living for their wonderful care. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice,800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214; Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205; or your local SPCA/Humane Society. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2019