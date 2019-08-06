The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Cleo R. Backus, age 105, of Dublin, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Kobacker House following a long well-lived life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, US Navy Veteran and proud Irish woman. Preceded in death by loving husband of 47 years, David N. Backus. Survived by children, Timothy (Linda) Backus, Lois Jacob, and Kristen Backus. A Memorial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205; or local SPCA/Humane Society. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to see full obituary and leave a condolence for her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
