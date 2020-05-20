Cleopatra Durr
1933 - 2020
Durr, Cleopatra
1933 - 2020
Cleopatra Durr, age 86. Sunrise December 18, 1933 and Sunset May 15, 2020. Private service Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Please wear a mask for service. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the DURR Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
01:00 PM
MAY
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
