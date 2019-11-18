|
|
Westmoreland, Cleve Sr
1919 - 2019
Cleve Westmoreland Sr, age 99. Sunrise December 24, 1919 and Sunset November 17, 2019. Survived by wife, Ora C. Westmoreland; children, Norma Jean Magwood Neighbarger, Litha Ann (Joe) Moorehead, Cleve Westmoreland Jr, Harry (Barbara) Goins of Alexandria, VA, Charlotte Goins Carter, Belva (John) Ramsey, Gonnie Goins and Monique Goins-Ransom; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2188 Woodward Ave. Entombment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WESTMORELAND Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019