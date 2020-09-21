Boye, Clifford
1953 - 2020
Clifford A. Boye, 67, passed Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born January 16, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clifford C. and Helen (Vickers) Boye. He enjoyed the arts and was a gifted musician. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle William Boye and aunt Betty Burch. Clifford is survived by his cousins and many other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
