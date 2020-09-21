1/
Clifford Boye
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boye, Clifford
1953 - 2020
Clifford A. Boye, 67, passed Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born January 16, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clifford C. and Helen (Vickers) Boye. He enjoyed the arts and was a gifted musician. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle William Boye and aunt Betty Burch. Clifford is survived by his cousins and many other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved