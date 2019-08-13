The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Clifford "Mace" Brown


1934 - 2019
Clifford "Mace" Brown Obituary
Brown, Clifford "Mace"
1934 - 2019
Clifford "Mace" Brown, age 85, passed away at home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Brownsville, PA on January 10, 1934 to the late Isaac and Hattie (Hill) Brown. Mace retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service and from the United States Postal Service after 26 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Kumcha; son, Adrian (Hyun-Joo); grandson, Rhys; and sister, Irene. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Thursday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. A graveside service will be held 10 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
