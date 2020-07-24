Underwood, Clifford E.
1969 - 2020
Clifford E. "Buddy" Underwood, Jr., age 51, of Columbus, born February 8, 1969 and passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Clifford Underwood Sr., son Dakota Underwood, grandparents Lawrence and Pauline Swick Sr., unclesJames Hamblin and Lawrence Swick, Jr. and aunt Loretta Swick. He is survived by his fiancé, Lori White; mother, Linda Underwood; brother, Marc Underwood; sisters, Louella Myers and Krystal Marmie; aunts, Lois Hamblin, Paula Webster and Sandra Swick; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly. "Lone Wolf" was truly one-of-a-kind!! Friends may call 2-5pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where Private Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020. Attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. We respectfully require all friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg Please visit www.schoedinger.com
