Jernigan, Clifford
1943 - 2019
Clifford Ray "Cliff" Jernigan, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 19 at Scioto Pointe Nursing Home. Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Flo; children, Pameula (Willis) Springer, Christina (Brian) Derexson, Lewis (Alicia) Jernigan; grandchildren, Joshua (Kara) Jernigan, April (Joe) Wolske, Jacob Springer, Olivia Derexson; step granddaughter, Amanda (Eric) Hudson; great grandchildren, Austin, Aidan Jernigan with another one due any day; siblings, James Jernigan, Carolyn Winstryg, Suze Jernigan, Linda Jernigan. He is preceded in death by his parents James S. and Beatrice Jernigan, brother Robert Jernigan. He worked for ISP Chemical for 21 years. Cliff loved the Dallas Cowboys and to spend time outdoors whether that was fishing, camping or just spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he also was an excellent woodworker and quilter. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for 35 years, the Civitan, Special Olympics and was a member of the Hilliard Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 am. with visitation starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
