Marcum, Clifford
1932 - 2020
Clifford Marcum, 88, of Columbus, passed away October 9, 2020. Clifford was born June 19, 1932 to Anderson and Beulah (Maddox) Marcum. He loved dancing and teaching dance to others. Clifford retired from General Motors after 42 years. Clifford will be deeply missed by his children, Alice (Scott) Rolfe, Cathy (Dale) Wilder, Debra (Kurt) Deibel; grandchildren, Catherine Rolfe, Ashley (Seth Given) Wilder, Lindsay (Nick) Reed, Eric (Sylvan) Deibel, Nick Deibel, Kara (Cory) Collier; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Wyatt, Zander, Lilly, Milo, Madeline; brother, Billy; sisters, Dolly, Wilma, Norma, Jimmie, Anise; along with many other family and friends. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Harold, Andrew, Ollie and Gladys. Due to COVID, there will be a private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
